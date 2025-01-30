Nine dead in new outbreak of 'eye-bleeding' virus - World health experts raise alarm

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Global health chiefs have raised an alarm after nine people died in a new outbreak of an 'eye-bleeding' Ebola-like virus.
Marburg, one of the deadliest pathogens ever discovered, has
already infected ten people in the African nation of Tanzania since the country
officially announced the outbreak last week.
Of these infections nine have died Africa's health
agency has announced, reflecting the virus's 90 percent mortality rate.
The cases were reported in the Kagera region of Tanzania.
The area is located in the northwest of the country and has a population of
nearly three million.
But because the country's main international airport in the
capital Dar es Salaam is easily accessible by train, experts are worried
the disease could spread further, The Sun reported.
Ngashi Ngongo, from the Africa Centre for Disease Control
Centre (CDC), told an online briefing they are doing everything they can with
the World Health Organisation (WHO) to limit the toll of the
outbreak.
Authorities have identified 'about 281 contacts' of the 10
cases, which are being closely monitored for infections.
'There have been a total of 31 tests that have been
conducted, two confirmed, and 29 I think, that are negative,' Ngongo said.
Marburg is a haemorrhagic fever where organs and blood
vessels are damaged, causing bleeding internally or from the eyes, mouth, and
ears.
The virus can be spread by touching or handling the body
fluids of an infected person, contaminated objects, or infected wild animals.
The WHO says it has a case-fatality ratio (CFR) of up to 88
percent, meaning it can kill nearly nine in ten people it infects.
The outbreak in Tanzania comes less than a month after a
Marburg outbreak in neighbouring Rwanda was officially declared over.
A total of 66 people were infected, roughly 80 percent of
which were healthcare workers.
The country reported 15 deaths, with Rwanda’s response
praised internationally for its low death rate of 23 percent, the lowest ever
for a Marburg outbreak in Africa.
