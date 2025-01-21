Nairobi is one big bedroom as it emerges that slain businessman JACOB JUMA was dating late BOB COLLYMORE’s wife WAMBUI before dumping her for KAREN NYAMU.







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Wambui Collymore, the wife of the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, had a short-lived romantic affair with slain businessman, Jacob Juma.

Juma, whose appetite for women was well-known, dated Wambui for two months before he dumped her for controversial UDA Senator Karen Nyamu.

Nyamu later dumped Juma for another prominent politician and set him up to his killers.

“Before Karen dated JJ, he was with Wambui Collymore for two months, before being dethroned by Karen Nyamu, who was later snatched from JJ by a powerful Kenyan politician, hence the hate Jacob Juma had for the politician,” Nyakundi tweeted.

Juma also had an affair with disgraced TV journalist Esther Arunga.

According to Nyakundi, most of the women who dated Juma were after his money.

“Any woman that dated the late Jacob Juma largely did so for the money, and there were many eg Esther Arunga. There were no feelings attached,” Nyakundi further revealed.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.