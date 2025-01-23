Nairobbery: A lady bought a fake Samsung S24 ultra along Luthuli Avenue at Ksh 35,000 (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - A lady fell victim to rogue traders selling counterfeit products along Luthuli Avenue after being sold a fake Samsung S24 ultra.

While the original phone cost over Ksh 150,000, she was sold a cloned one at Ksh 35,000.

She later found out that the phone was fake after unboxing it, leaving her high and dry.

One of the main selling points of the S24 Ultra is its AI features, particularly in the camera.

The fake phone’s camera setup appears convincing at first glance.

However, by applying pressure with a spudger, it’s evident that most of the lenses are fake, made of plastic, with only the main lens being glass.



Testing the cameras and microphones reveals the stark contrast between the two devices.

The real S24 Ultra produces clear, high-quality images and sound, while the fake phone’s performance is notably poor.

Furthermore, the fake phone lacks Samsung’s new AI features.

For example, Samsung’s real S24 Ultra can use Google Lens for image search, but the fake one cannot replicate this feature.

