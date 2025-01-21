My tiny miracle - Woman celebrates her pregnancy with stunning maternity photos after being told motherhood won't be possible due to brain tumor and PCOS







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - An American woman, Moshi has celebrated her pregnancy with a lovely maternity shoot years after she was told she won't be a mother due to a brain tumor and her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The hormonal disorder, PCOS, which starts around puberty and can cause cysts in the ovaries, affects millions of women of reproductive age.

Some of its effects include abnormal periods, acne and excess face or body hair.

It's also one of the most common causes of infertility in women.

Announcing her pregnancy in a post on January 19, 2025, she described her baby as a miracle and an answer to her prayers.

“Since 2017, I’ve been told motherhood wouldn’t be possible due to my brain tumor & PCOS. But 8 years later, here we are defying the odds. My tiny miracle, I’m in awe of you. You’re the answer to prayers I thought were unheard & I’m forever grateful to God for this blessing,” she wrote.