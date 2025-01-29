Man sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing ex-girlfriend to death after she ignored his text messages







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - The Worcester Regional Court in Western Cape, South Africa has sentenced a man, Jerome Windvogel to life imprisonment after he was convicted for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend.

The mother and sister of the deceased said Windvogel laughed while he st3bbed Nelnisha Kortjie, 39 times.

Windvogel, a member of the 28s gang, had a previous record of convictions, all for violent crimes committed between 2006 and 2018.

On February 17, 2023, Windvogel st@bbed Nelnisha Kortjie 39 times after she failed to respond to his text messages.

Kortjie was on her way to the bus stop in Bonnievale when Windvogel approached her.

"He called her but she did not respond. He then chased after her as she turned to go home, took out a knife and st@bbed her in the face, neck, upper body, lower body, arms, and legs," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila.

Kortjie's mother tried to intervene but Windvogel lunged at her.

He then sat on top of Kortjie and continued to stab her. Kortjie, aged 36, died at the scene.

"He was arrested that same morning after community members chased him," Ntabazalila said.

During the trial, State prosecutor Elton Willmse, said Kortjie's m8rder was a fifth offence involving violence as an element and it was committed before the period of suspension, in one of his cases, had expired against the accused.

According to Willemse, Windvogel has a propensity to commit violent crimes. He was previously convicted of an offence where violence was an element, as he did not want to accept that the relationship was over.

"Again, in this matter, he would not take no for an answer. He admitted to having a problem with controlling his anger yet he still armed himself with a knife," he added.

The court noted that Windvogel gave no regard for the child they shared and Kortjie's other two children.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, expressed shock at the level of brutality in the case and further committed the NPA to play an integral role in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.