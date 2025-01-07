Man drugged and robbed after picking up a slay queen at Quiver Lounge, Kitengela - She even cooked for him and washed utensils (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - A man fell victim to a notorious mchele lady who has been camping in clubs looking for unsuspecting men to prey on.

The victim met the lady at Quiver Lounge Kitengela on Saturday, bought her some drinks, and later took her to his house where they had a good time.

The following day, she reportedly drugged him and stole his laptop containing work-related documents.

The cunning lady cooked for the victim and washed utensils before drugging him.

Unfortunately, he didn’t manage to capture her face.

He only took photos of her doing household chores but didn’t manage to capture her face.

He posted the photos on Quiver Lounge Kitengela's Facebook group, hoping to find her.

Check out the post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.