KHALIF KAIRO in trouble again for conning a client Ksh 2.2 Million - Takes legal action and brands him a thief.





Controversial second-hand car dealer Joseph Kairo Wambui popularly known as "Khalif Kairo" who has recently been embroiled in a series of allegations involving fraudulent dealings, is once again in the spotlight.

This time, he is accused of scamming a client out of Ksh 2,220,000 after the buyer allegedly paid the full amount for a 2017 BMW X1, which was never delivered.

Despite receiving the payment, Kairo is said to have failed to settle the supplier's fees, leaving the car stranded in Mombasa for over a month.

The victim, whose car is now at risk of being auctioned, has demanded a refund of the funds, but Kairo remains unresponsive.

According to the victim, the payment of Ksh 2,220,000 was made directly to Kairo’s KCB account as per the sales agreement.

However, the supplier has allegedly confirmed that no payments were made on their end.

This prompted the victim to take legal action through a formal demand letter to Kairo dated January 15, 2025, which outlines the breach of the sales agreement and the failure to deliver the vehicle as promised.

This latest scam is just the tip of the iceberg for Kairo, who has gained notoriety for his numerous fraudulent dealings in the second-hand car market.

As a wave of disgruntled customers continues to mount, a series of complaints have surfaced, shedding light on a pattern of dishonesty and poor business practices.

Just weeks ago, Kairo was arrested by police in connection with another case where he allegedly defrauded a client of millions after receiving full payment for a high-end vehicle that was never delivered.

Following his arrest on January 11, 2025, and his appearance in court on January 13, 2025, he was granted a Ksh 2 million cash bail on January 14, 2025, but he remains at the center of multiple investigations into fraudulent activities within the second-hand car industry.

As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen whether Kairo will face the full weight of the law.

Meanwhile, customers who have lost trust in his operations are calling for stronger regulations in the second-hand car market to prevent others from falling victim to similar frauds.

His first trial is set for January 28, 2025, Kairo's fate will likely capture widespread attention as his past actions are scrutinized in the courtroom.

"Hi, Cyprian. Khalif Kairo has robbed me of Ksh 2,220,000. I paid him this amount, and he has not delivered my BMW.

"I have all the receipts and screenshots as proof.

"This guy is a thief. I have been given a notice that my car is being auctioned in Mombasa, and this guy is doing nothing about it.

"Khalif Kairo is a thief. I sent him 2.22M to his KCB account, and I have all the receipts.

"The suppliers have confirmed that Khalif Kairo never paid them a single coin.

"The car arrived in Mombasa on 21st December 2024 and has been there for one month and one week because Khalif Kairo never paid the supplier, despite me sending him all the money as per the sales agreement.

"Now, our cars are being auctioned. We have passed by his car yards and they are empty. This guy was planning to escape with our money.

"This is unacceptable! Please help me expose this fraudster. Thank you."

