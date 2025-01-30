Keep your congratulations to yourself if a couple hasn’t publicly announced that they’re pregnant - SOLOMON BUCHI says







Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Life coach, Solomon Buchi, has said people shouldn't congratulate couples if they are yet to publicly announce pregnancy.

He stated this on Wednesday a few hours after announcing he and his wife are expecting their first child.

“Keep your congratulations to yourself if a couple hasn’t publicly announced that they’re pregnant. It doesn’t matter if the wife has added weight or you had a dream about them being pregnant. No matter how excited and well-intentioned you are, please keep shut till they announce it. Anything that pushes you to congratulate people for something they haven’t announced is definitely from Satan,” he wrote.