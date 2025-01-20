Justice for ELIJAH MATOKE after his wife poured acid on him, leading to his death.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Renowned activist Njeri Mwangi is seeking justice for 52-year-old businessman Elijah Matoke, who died after his wife poured acid on him.

Read her post.

This is Elijah Matoke, He was 52 years of age.

He was a businessman.

This case was brought to us by his daughter, who is crying for justice for her father. We have been in contact and offered grief counseling to the family.

Mr. Matoke met and married his second wife Ruth Chelagat in 2008. At the time of marriage, Ruth had three biological children and her brother. Mr Matoke's other children remained with their mother.

The couple had a large prosperous farm from which they were able to sell their farm produce.

In 2023, Elijah started to lament that money was disappearing and two of his title deeds had also disappeared.

He told his older children that the marriage wasn't going well and his blood pressure was spiking, and it was not going well for him as he was diabetic.

On several occasions, Ruth had threatened to kill him but it was mostly dismissed as people said their marriage was quarrelsome.

5th Dec, Ruth came in with a white jerrican, Matoke presumed it was water, she had once poured water.

He went to sleep and around 3am he heard her rummaging around and asking her what was going on, she threatened to kill him.

She picked up the white Jerrican and poured acid on him. He screamed for help but the neighbours assumed it was one of their quarrels.

She put him on a motorbike and rushed him to hospital.

The nurses noticed she had acid burns on her hands but she refused treatment. Instead, she rushed to the police and reported an intruder had poured acid on her partner.

The police got on the scene only to find her children and her brother trying to get rid of evidence including the mattress. She was arrested together with her son.

Mr. Matoke suffered 40% acid burns including loss of one eye.

He was able to record a voice note on what happened. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated rapidly and four days later he passed away.

His daughter Claris is asking for justice for her father as her stepbrother has already been released from custody and is now threatening her.

The matter is in Nakuru court and the family is asking for a lawyer to represent them and seek justice.

An advocate that can help this family.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.