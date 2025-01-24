I need a man who will be giving me money every two weeks for my personal needs - US-based African LADY says







Friday, January 24, 2025 - A US-based African woman, Ijeoma, said she is seeking a husband who can provide all her needs as well as take responsibility for managing the household finances.

“I Want To Be Financially Provided For. I need a man who will be giving me money every two weeks for my personal needs. My husband will provide me with a regular amount of money to cover my personal expenses, essentially financially supporting my day-to-day needs like clothing, cosmetics, shoes, and other personal costs, even if a I have my own income because my husband's money is our money. And moreover my husband is considered the primary breadwinner and should take responsibility for managing the household finances, providing for all my needs,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.