LADY faces jail time for snooping through her husband's Whatsapp







Friday, January 24, 2025 - In a case sparking significant debate in eSwatini, Dumsile Dludlu is facing up to three years in prison for allegedly snooping on her husband's WhatsApp messages.

Dludlu, accused of accessing her husband’s account without permission, has become the latest individual to be caught under the country’s strict Computer Crime and Cybercrime Act of 2022.

This law, which criminalizes unauthorized access to any computer system, carries severe penalties, including fines of up to E500,000 (approximately R500,000) or up to five years in prison for violations. The introduction of the Act has sparked intense discussions about privacy and digital rights in the Southern African country.

Dludlu appeared in the Mbabane Magistrates Court, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of unauthorized access but admitted to insulting her husband, Samukeliso Matse, after reading the messages. "I did insult him, but it wasn’t as severe as what’s in the police statement," Dludlu told the court.

The case has drawn attention to growing concerns about the intersection of technology, privacy, and personal relationships. Principal Magistrate Fikile Nhlabatsi granted Dludlu bail and set her trial for March 10.

This case adds to a series of digital disputes in eSwatini. Earlier, Nontsikelelo Lebohang Gina was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman she suspected of having an affair with her husband. Gina reportedly posted the woman's name in a Facebook group, accusing her of using traditional charms to break up marriages. In another incident, a woman was arrested for allegedly undressing and recording another woman in a revenge attack linked to a relationship dispute.

The Computer Crime and Cybercrime Act’s Section 3 states that individuals who access or destroy computer data without lawful excuse could face a fine of up to E5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

Prince Mvilawemphi, CEO of the Eswatini Communications Commission (ESCCOM), emphasized the law’s reach, warning, "Viewing your love partner’s cellphone is now a crime in eSwatini. The E300,000 fine is the maximum, but a lenient judge may impose a E5,000 fine."

As Dludlu’s case continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of how digital actions in relationships are increasingly subject to legal scrutiny.