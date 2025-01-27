‘I have many students who don’t even speak English’ - US teacher invites ICE to raid his school for illegal immigrants







Monday, January 27, 2025 - A Texas substitute teacher has come under fire after inviting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to raid his school because his students “don’t even speak English.”

The teacher, known on X as @Hookem232, called for agents to “come to Fort Worth, TX to Northside High School. I have many students who don’t even speak English and they are in 10th-11th grade. They have to communicate through their iPhone translator with me. The [U.S. Department of Education] should totally overhaul our school system in Texas too,” the post added.





The alleged post was made on X, formerly known as Twitter, under an ICE post on Jan. 23 regarding an update on their immigration operations.

Fort Worth Independent School District is now investigating the social media post allegedly made by a substitute teacher that encouraged Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, to come to North Side High School.

"We are aware of a recent social media post referencing North Side High School which was allegedly made by a substitute teacher and has caused concern among our Fort Worth ISD community," said the district in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances and ensure appropriate actions are taken."