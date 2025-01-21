"I easily lose interest when I meet a good woman" Man says







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - A man has said that he easily loses interest in a woman who is good and loves him a lot.

He made this known on X, writing: "I easily lose interest when I meet a good woman.

"I don’t like a woman to be all over me. Even if you love me like mad, please hold back a little. Don’t suffocate me. Stress me once in awhile.

"Once I feel I have you all to myself, I will definitely misbehave, and lose interest."

When he was asked what he wants in a woman, he said: "A woman who relaxes and allows me love her, while she reciprocates way lesser.

"Who doesn’t become available anytime I want to see her. Who pretends like she doesn’t care, but shows it on rare occasions. A woman who has a mind of her own, and doesn’t tolerate every bullshit."

He added: "Well!, everyone has got their preferences.

"I’m more attracted to the hard-to-get girls.

"Naturally, I don’t like women that confesses a lot of love, the ones that are willing to go to ‘war’ for you.

"If I’m not chasing, I lose interest.

"I’m not toxic, not broken either.

"I guess my post is being taken out of context.

"I was just trying to say that when a woman is way too perfect, it gets me uninterested.

“When a woman loves me more than I love her, it gets boring. A woman that doesn’t even object anything I say.”