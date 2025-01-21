I can’t allow mtu wa mitego na shares to defeat me; nitakunyorsha asubuhi na mapema – RUTO tells GACHAGUA as he draws the battle line





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - President William Ruto has vowed never to let embattled former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua defeat him in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Kakamega County yesterday, Ruto accused Gachagua of engaging in tribalism, political mischief, and divisive rhetoric; something he vowed must end.

He urged politicians, especially Gachagua, to focus on uniting the country and addressing developmental issues rather than relying on hate or ethnic divisions for political mileage.

"There are people trying to compete with us; but you like mischief, tribalism, and government shareholding, who will you compete with in this country?

"I want to tell them, that they should look for better things to sell to the people because you can't thrive on hate, tribalism, and dividing people.

"That's stupidity," Ruto said.

This comes a day after Gachagua hit out at Ruto, accusing him of using MPs as mouthpieces for his alleged political agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.