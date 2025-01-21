GACHAGUA has started marshalling his 2027 machinery in readiness to oust RUTO from power – See who met at his Wamunyoro home yesterday.





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua played host to Maa leaders at his Wamunyoro home in Mathira, Nyeri County yesterday.

This comes as he begins assembling his 2027 political machinery, with the sole mission of defeating President William Ruto and reclaiming the Mt. Kenya region's influence in government.

Taking to his official social media accounts, Gachagua revealed that the leaders were drawn from Kajiado and Narok counties.

The former Mathira MP further stated that the leaders had spent a whole day at his rural home, during which they raised issues affecting the Maa community and the entire nation.

He also commended the leaders for what he termed as their immense knowledge and patriotism for Kenya.

“We move forward to a better and equal Kenya as a people. I continue to listen to and engage all stakeholders and opinion shapers on what best our nation deserves, especially at a time like now when we are on the precipice of an economic, social, and political nosedive.

"Today at my Wamunyoro residence, Nyeri County, I spent the whole day with Maa leaders from Kajiado and Narok counties,” Gachagua stated.

“I commend the leaders for their immense knowledge and patriotism for our motherland. I have noted the concerns they have raised on issues that do not only affect the Maa community but also the entire nation.”

The meeting comes barely two weeks after Gachagua convened a meeting with a delegation of Elders from Kajiado West at his Wamunyoro residence.

The Maa Elders paid Gachagua a courtesy call on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.