He’s a ‘demon’ - DIDDY’s ex KAT PASION speaks out on nonconsensual S£XUAL act and threats from him







Friday, January 24, 2025 - Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Kat Pasion is speaking out on her own alleged experience with the disgraced music mogul, claiming he once forced her into a nonconsensual s£xual act and threatened her.

The model who first met Combs in 2013 but didn’t start dating him until after his split from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in 2018, said on Investigation Discovery’s upcoming four-part series, “The Fall of Diddy,” that she witnessed several warning signs leading up to the alleged ass@ult.

“I’m trying to do things differently this time,” she claimed the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper once told her.

However, in 2018, Pasion claimed that he hovered his arm around her neck during a dispute.

“Don’t you f–king dare because I’ll call the police” she claimed she then told him, adding that Combs just “started laughing” and played it off like it was “a joke.”

Pasion claimed that another red flag was when they were watching an R. Kelly documentary that profiled the convicted s£x offender‘s history of abusing young women.'

Combs’ ex claimed the “Last Night” rapper told her at the time, “There’s a little bit of R. Kelly in all of us.”

The relationship did not last long, and by 2019, they broke up.

Pasion claimed that Combs told her after their split, “You don’t want to end up like my ex Cassie“ and that was his way of “threatening” her.

Pasion said she reunited with Combs in 2021 at his house in Malibu, Calif., where things allegedly took a turn for the worst.

According to the model, the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly forced himself on her when he was unable to sleep one night.

“It was just scary, to be honest, because his whole tone, everything changed,” she said on “The Fall of Diddy” without going into too much detail out of not wanting to “relive” the incident.

“It wasn’t consensual and he … the person who came out of that bathroom and woke me up was someone that — I didn’t even recognize him, and I knew that I was never going to see him again.”

Pasion claimed she felt “numb” afterwards and “suppressed” her alleged experience.

“You feel so small and insignificant because this person has so much power and resources, and all of these people. It’s just very intimidating,” she said. “Also, at the same time, I feel like I should’ve known better. That’s the shame, though.”

To add insult to injury, Pasion alleged Combs later called her to “threaten” her and her “livelihood.”

She claimed he told her, “I can call the embassy and get you deported back to Canada, you don’t know who you’re f–king with, you don’t know what I can do to you.”

Pasion further alleged that “towards the end of the conversation,” which she says was under a few minutes, she told Combs, “You’re a demon,” which prompted him to hang up.

“Karma’s a bitch, and where is he sitting today?” Pasion concluded in the special, referencing her ex’s host of legal issues and the fact that he is currently behind bars for a federal trial.

In response to Pasion’s allegations, Reps for Combs said: “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous.

“Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction.”

The rapper’s reps also slammed Investigation Discovery’s doc and others like it, stating they are “rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr. Combs.”

“The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context,” they claim.

“By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations. This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative.”

Combs’ team concluded, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim. He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction.”

The doc will premiere during a two-night event beginning Monday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

Combs is currently facing a minimum of 15 years in prison or a maximum life sentence for multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He is also being sued by several men and women who alleged he has sexually assaulted them. Ventura, 38, was the first to sue the rapper for rape and reach a substantial settlement with him.