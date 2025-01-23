Here is CS JUSTIN MUTURI‘s message after skipping the Cabinet meeting chaired by President RUTO on Thursday.





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Bedan Muturi has subtly explained why he missed the Tuesday cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto.

Ruto was chairing the Cabinet at Kakamega State Lodge.

Muturi, who is a former National Assembly Speaker, was conspicuously missing from the much-publicized cabinet meeting.

A local daily reported that Muturi might not have been invited to the Cabinet meeting, suggesting possible tension or fallout within the government ranks.

When asked about his absence, Muturi did not provide a direct response but instead advised journalists to seek clarification from Secretary to the Cabinet, Mercy Wanjau.

"Please confirm from the secretary to the cabinet...," Muturi wrote.

Neither President Ruto nor his office has publicly addressed Muturi's absence, leaving many uncertain about the significance of his silence.

Muturi’s fallout with his boss began a fortnight ago after he accused Ruto’s administration of orchestrating the abduction of his son in June last year, during the height of the Gen Z protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.