HELLEN continues to drag CUBANA CHIEFPRIEST as she insists on a DNA test to confirm the paternity of her son (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Hellen Mutimu, the Kenyan lady accusing socialite, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest, of fathering her two-year-old son, has continued to drag him on social media.

In an Instagram live chat she had this evening, Hellen slammed ChiefPriest for claiming he had never met her before.

She accused ChiefPriest of giving people money to come online to troll her and claimed he lied to her that he was single which was why she got intimate with him. She said she wants the DNA test done so that the controversy surrounding her child can be settled once and for all.

Watch her speaking below