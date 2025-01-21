Germany says TRUMP’s vow to take Panama Canal is ‘unacceptable’







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday, January 21, condemned Donald Trump’s recent pledge to seize the Panama Canal, which the returning US president reiterated during his inaugural address.

Baerbock described the former president’s remarks as “unacceptable,” especially his comment on the desire to control Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

Asked about Trump’s comments, Baerbock told German broadcaster RBB, “Any threat against a NATO member or other states is of course completely unacceptable.”

However, she added that Germany needed to “play it smart” in its response, focusing not only on the way Trump presents his ideas but also on understanding the underlying motivations behind his statements.

“It’s not about how President Trump says something… but we should look at why he says something,” she explained. “The focus should be on what interests are behind (Trump’s statements)… and then standing up for our own interests.”

Regarding the Panama Canal, Baerbock suggested that Trump’s rhetoric stemmed from concerns about China’s growing global influence, particularly its significant investments in ports and infrastructure.

Trump, during his inauguration, claimed that China was effectively "operating" the Panama Canal, a vital international trade route that the US transferred to Panamanian control in 1999. He declared, “We didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we’re taking it back.”

This was not the first time Trump has expressed intentions to regain US control over the canal, with previous remarks hinting at the possibility of using military force to achieve this goal.

Baerbock acknowledged that Germany has no illusions about Trump as he begins his second term, saying, “The USA is one of our most important allies. We want to and will continue to work closely together.” She emphasized that Germany has also focused on strengthening its strategic position independently.