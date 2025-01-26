GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu, Money Fest, spotted flouting traffic rules again, weeks after it was impounded by NTSA (VIDEO).





Monday, January 27, 2025 - A flashy city matatu owned by President William Ruto’s son, George, has sparked fresh outrage after being caught on camera flouting traffic rules yet again.

The infamous matatu, dubbed Money Fest, was caught racing another matatu, christened Ambush, on a busy road while ferrying passengers.

Both matatus operate on the Rongai route and are notorious for flouting traffic rules.

Touts from Money Fest were seen dangerously hanging on the door of the moving matatu, while Ambush aggressively overlapped vehicles off the tarmac in an attempt to catch up.

Both vehicles made loud, disruptive noises as they sped recklessly through traffic, eliciting heated reactions from Kenyans online.

This comes just weeks after George Ruto’s matatu was impounded by the NTSA following a public uproar, and the driver was charged in court.

Watch the video.

