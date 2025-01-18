GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS, forced to scamper to safety after ex-Mungiki leader MAINA NJENGA stormed her prayer meeting in Nyeri with goons (VIDEO).





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - There was drama after former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga stormed a prayer meeting organized by Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Pastor Dorcas at Kamukunji Grounds in Nyeri.

Maina Njenga made his way into the venue in the company of youths believed to be goons and members of the dreaded Mungiki sect, forcing Pastor Dorcas to scamper to safety.

The event was temporarily disrupted as chaos ensued, following the arrival of Maina Njenga.

Maina Njenga was not invited to the prayer meeting, which was attended by politicians allied with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Watch the video.

Mungiki storms Pastor Dorcas's prayers in Nyeri Town. pic.twitter.com/WQ5wgvV74n — Lion of the Mountain (@BrianMPeter) January 18, 2025

