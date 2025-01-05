FRANCIS GAITHO reveals what killed KNCHR Boss ROSELINE ODEDE - You won’t believe this!





Sunday, January 5, 2024 - Controversial political activist and Thika Town Parliamentary aspirant, Francis Gaitho, has revealed what killed Kenya National Commission for Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson, Roseline Odede.

Commission Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris in a statement on Saturday said Odede died on Friday, January 3 after a short illness.

"It is with shock and deep sorrow that KNCHR informs you all of the demise of Roseline Odhiambo Odede, Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), that happened yesterday, Friday, January 3, 2025 after a short illness," the statement said.

"Her untimely death is a big blow to the Commission and the Nation at large. As a Commission, we had the privilege of serving with Roseline Odede as the Chairperson at the helm of the KNCHR’s leadership," Nyeris said in the statement.

Reacting to her sudden death, Gaitho who is a fierce critic of President William Ruto’s administration, said it was the Head of state who killed Odede.

Here is a screenshot of what Francis Gaitho wrote.

