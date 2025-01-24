DIDDY says government is spying on him in jail, claims federal investigators posed as prison guards searched through his cell







Saturday, January 25, 2025 – Attorneys for disgraced rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs have claimed federal investigators posed as prison guards searched through his cell for new evidence.

This comes as new allegations are set to be levied against Diddy in a documentary next week, including the former editor-in-chief of Vibe Magazine, Danyel Smith, who claims Diddy threatened to kill her.

Smith told of her alleged experience as part of the upcoming Investigation Discovery docuseries The Fall of Diddy, alleging Diddy flew into a rage when she refused to show him an early preview of a magazine cover he was appearing in.

After Smith rejected the request, she claimed that Diddy 'said he'd see me dead in a trunk if I didn't show it to him.'

She said Diddy only apologized after she threatened to go to law enforcement, but said in the days before he 'he had come up to the Vibe offices with two tough guys, looking for me.'

Smith continued to work with Diddy on numerous occasions over the next decades, and said in the upcoming documentary that while she tried to be 'cordial' with him - a stance she now appears to regret, saying: 'It’s very hard not to feel complicit - I wish that things were different.'

His attorneys slammed the soon-to-be-released documentary in a statement to People, saying the several documentaries and shows that have come out since his arrest in September, saying they 'are rushing to cash in on the media circus' around his case.

In Diddy's attorney's claims about federal agents searching his jail cell, they alleged that the search was directed by supervisors from the Southern District of New York, which is prosecuting the rap mogul.

They said in a filing obtained by DailyMail.com that the search of his cell and seizure of his belongings was 'illegal', including 'privileged notes.'

The search was 'for evidence, not contraband', the filing claims, 'and it is clear the purpose was to gather evidence for the prosecution, not police any potential threats to (the jail's) security.'

'Mr. Combs has never received so much as a write-up in his four months in BOP custody, despite the government’s constant decries of his alleged obstruction from MDC and supposed violation of policy,' the filing read.

The investigator who searched his cell was 'an agent of the prosecution team' who 'admits he listened to Mr. Combs’s calls, including with his counsel, and all those recordings, including the ones with attorneys, were furnished to the U.S. Attorneys’ Office', it is alleged.

'(The investigator) has been spying on the defence team all along,' the filing concludes.

Diddy is currently in a Brooklyn jail after he pleaded not guilty to a wave of sex trafficking charges, with a slew of further alleged victims still coming out with allegations about the rapper.