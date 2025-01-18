Depression takes a toll on popular Kenyan TikToker MARIBEL - See what a neighbor recorded her doing in the wee hours of the morning (VIDEO).

  


Saturday, January 18, 2025 - An alarm has been raised over the mental state of popular Kenyan Tiktoker Maribel.

A neighbor recorded a video of Maribel singing the national anthem in the wee hours of the morning and waking up other tenants.

She reportedly spent the whole night making noise outside her residential apartment.

She had been given a notice to vacate but she refused to move out.

It is alleged that she has been battling depression.

