China executes man for killing 35 people in deadly car crash







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Chinese authorities on Monday, January 20, executed a 62-year-old man who drove his car into people exercising outside a stadium last year, killing 35 people and injuring over 40.

Fan Weiqiu, who was stated to be angry over the division of property after his divorce, carried out the attack a day before the Chinese military held its prestigious air show in Zhuhai City.

The attacker rammed his small off-road vehicle across the grounds of Zhuhai Sports Center, hitting dozens of people exercising around a track.

When police tried to intercept his escape, officers found Fan in the car trying to injure himself with a knife and took him to hospital, police said in a previous statement.

He was executed less than a month after a court sentenced him to death.

The Zhuhai Intermediate People's Court held a public trial of Fan for the crime of endangering public safety by dangerous means in accordance with the law, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The court termed his motive "extremely vile" and "the methods" used by him "particularly cruel".

The attack is the country’s deadliest in over a decade, according to authorities.