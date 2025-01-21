China executes man for killing 35 people in deadly car crash

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Chinese authorities on Monday, January 20, executed a 62-year-old man who drove his car into people exercising outside a stadium last year, killing 35 people and injuring over 40.
Fan Weiqiu, who was stated to be angry over the division of
property after his divorce, carried out the attack a day before the Chinese
military held its prestigious air show in Zhuhai City.
The attacker rammed his small off-road vehicle across the
grounds of Zhuhai Sports Center, hitting dozens of people exercising around a
track.
When police tried to intercept his escape, officers found
Fan in the car trying to injure himself with a knife and took him to hospital,
police said in a previous statement.
He was executed less than a month after a court sentenced
him to death.
The Zhuhai Intermediate People's Court held a public trial
of Fan for the crime of endangering public safety by dangerous means in
accordance with the law, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The court termed his motive "extremely vile" and
"the methods" used by him "particularly cruel".
The attack is the country’s deadliest in over a decade,
according to authorities.
