CCTV captures thugs attempting to steal a vehicle in Kirigiti, Kiambu as insecurity escalates in the area (VIDEO).





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - There is a palpable sense of fear and unease in Kirigiti, Kiambu County, where locals have voiced alarm over a disturbing trend of vehicle thefts as brazen criminals target homes and steal cars under the cover of night.

One resident revealed how he was shocked to find out, via his home’s CCTV footage that intruders had attempted to break into his car parked outside.

Although the thieves were unsuccessful in stealing the vehicle, they made away with his Android radio.

"Hi, Nyakundi. I have CCTV footage of some guys who attempted to steal my car.

"The thieves wanted to steal the car but when that failed, they decided to steal the Android radio instead.

"I understand there's a criminal gang targeting vehicles in our area.

"It's time to unmask these culprits. This incident took place in Kirigiti, on the outskirts of Kiambu town."

Crime Wave Hits Kirigiti as Residents Demand Stronger Enforcement By Police



The Kenyan DAILY POST.