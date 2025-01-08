BUSTED: The moment a rogue traffic police officer collecting bribes along Ngong Road was arrested by EACC detectives (VIDEO).


Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested a rogue traffic police officer fond of harassing innocent motorists along Ngong Road by demanding bribes.

The detectives caught the officer unaware while he was in the line of duty and arrested him, following complaints from motorists.

The rogue officer reportedly collects bribes from matatu drivers and other motorists plying the busy road.

In the video, the officer is seen being cornered by the detectives before being bundled into a private vehicle.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments