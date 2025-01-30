Beautiful lady found dead in a lavish hotel room under mysterious circumstances - She was having ‘fun’ with some Indian men (PHOTOs).

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - A 24-year-old lady reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at the lavish Sandton Hotel in Johannesburg on 23 January 2025.
The deceased lady identified as Rhea was reportedly with two Indian men when
her body was discovered.
The men, who are licensed gun holders, claimed she
accidentally shot herself with a pistol.
Rhea’s friend, who left her alone at the hotel around 7
pm the night before, insists she would never harm herself and suspects one of
the men is responsible
No arrests have been made yet.
