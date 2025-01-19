An alleged intoxicated driver caught on camera driving recklessly on the Eastern Bypass before crashing the vehicle (VIDEO).


Sunday, January 19, 2025 - A driver of a car with registration number KDQ 062N was captured driving recklessly on the Eastern Bypass in Nairobi on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses described the driver as appearing intoxicated before eventually crashing the vehicle.

A driver following from behind recorded the incident and shared the footage.

Watch the video.

 The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments