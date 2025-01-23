AKOTHEE narrates how she escaped death by a whisker after having lunch with her kids in Westlands.







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Popular singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth alias Akothee reportedly escaped death by a whisker after she was trapped in a building that caught fire.

Read her post on Facebook.

After having lunch with my kids and my COO, Mr. Lamek, in Westlands, we decided to visit the third floor of a building where I was supposed to start rehearsals the following day.

As we were wrapping up, someone suddenly pushed the door open and shouted, "Get out! Get out! We are not safe!"

Confused, we rushed out, only to encounter thick fumes filling the escape stairs. The smoke was dense and dark, and there was no other visible exit.

At first, I remained calm, thinking we could make it down the stairs. However, as we tried, the fumes grew stronger, and we began coughing uncontrollably. Then came the chilling warning: "Avoid the stairs!"

If we couldn’t use the stairs, what were we supposed to do? Panic started setting in as we ran back and forth, searching for an alternative route.

Outside, a crowd stood, phones in hand, recording us as we struggled. Holding onto my brother’s hand, I prepared myself for the worst. I was certain we wouldn’t survive.

In a desperate moment, I spotted Frank from Muma Pics below. I threw him my car keys, trusting him to deliver my car home to my kids. Just when all seemed lost, help arrived. A ladder was brought, and we were directed to make our way to the second floor.

Climbing down to the second floor, breathing became heavier with each step. With urgency, we got onto the ladder and escaped the deadly fumes. As I descended, I could still see people recording the scene, oblivious to our fear and despair.

It wasn’t until I got home that the full weight of the ordeal hit me. I broke down in tears, overwhelmed by the thought of what my children’s lives & those who depend on me would have been like in my absence.

God if the time comes for me to rest don’t let me panic, let me sleep in peace without a struggle.







Watch the video of the incident here Link> >>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.