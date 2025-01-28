African-American woman returns $5,700 found at her workplace in US







Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - An African-American woman, Victoria Ogunremi, returned the cash sum of $5,700, which she had found in the toilet at her workplace in New Jersey, United States.

Most Africans living abroad have described the gesture as one of the remarkable acts of honesty and kindness.

Ogunremi told the media in a telephone interview on Monday, January 27, that the gesture had earned widespread praise from her employer, colleagues and the person who lost the money.

According to her, the decision to return the money was made with concern for the person who had lost the money.

“The thought of the pain or trauma it could cause inspired me,” she said.

“I did not hesitate to return it because of my Christian faith and beliefs. Honesty brings peace of mind, and it is the key virtue I cherish.”

She said that she had found the owner of the money before informing her employer’s organisation management.

Ogunremi said that her co-workers also admired her gesture, and many were not surprised by her act of kindness.

"The management was very pleased and proud of me. The owner was incredibly grateful and showered me with praise.

"They told me that it could only have been an act of kindness by a woman with the fear of God to do something like this,” she recounted.

She attributed her kind nature to her late father’s teachings on moral upbringing, adding “he taught us never to take what does not belong to us.

"Such principles have guided me throughout my life, knowing that honesty is a principle I hope to instil in my children and grandchildren.

"Whether someone is watching or not, doing the right thing matters. A good name is priceless, and peace of mind is golden.

“No matter how tough your situation is, always return what does not belong to you. Doing the right thing brings rewards far greater than anything material.”

Ogunremi’s gesture is a shining example of integrity and compassion, of doing what is right even when it is not the easiest path.