A rider drugged along the Southern Bypass and his motorbike stolen - CCTV captures images of the suspected thug.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - A young Kenyan, just weeks into owning a motorbike, now finds himself dealing with an unfathomable loss after the person he employed as a rider was reportedly drugged on December 28 along the Southern Bypass leaving him unconscious as the thief made off with the bike.

The tracker was later disabled in the Olesereni area.

Later footage showed the thief calmly leaving Cleanshelf Supermarket at Lang'ata Mall.

