A KDF officer among the suspects arrested in connection with wildlife trafficking - They were caught with a rhino horn valued at Ksh 2.9 million (PHOTOs).





Friday, January 3, 2025 - Detectives and police officers from the Homa Bay Police Station, in collaboration with Kenya Wildlife Service officers from Ruma National Park, successfully apprehended three wildlife traffickers and seized a rhino horn valued at approximately Sh2.9 million.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the team zeroed in on three individuals at Rodi Market in Homabay Sub-County, who were found in possession of this precious and illegal treasure.

The suspects, Benard Omondi Sunga, a service member of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), along with accomplices George Oloo and Argwings Watta, were caught red-handed in a black Kluger, registration number KBM 463G. A meticulous search revealed a 2.9kgs rhino horn concealed inside.

The trio has been arraigned.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its mission, partnering with stakeholders in the fight against wildlife trafficking.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.