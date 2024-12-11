Zetech University student takes his own life after writing a disturbing post on Facebook blaming a female lecturer for frustrating him, leading him to depression.





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - A student at Zetech University Thika Road campus has reportedly taken his own life after sinking into depression.

Before his death, he had written a disturbing post on Facebook blaming a female lecturer at the institution for making his life a living hell.

He described the lecturer identified as Doreen Mwangi as the worst woman that he has ever come across and revealed that many students have lodged complaints against her.

The depressed student, who was brought up by a single mother, did odd jobs to pay his school fees, only for the lecturer to frustrate him.

His lifeless body was found hanging at a rented apartment in Weitethie, a few metres from the University.

