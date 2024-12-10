TV personality, BRANDI GLANVILLE, shares troubling photo of her face as she opens up about health battle







Monday, December 09, 2024 - Brandi Glanville has sparked concern amongst fans after looking unrecongizable in a new selfie.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media to post the concerning selfie amid her health battle.

She explained that she has been away from the public for one year because she has been struggling with health issues and has what doctors suspect to be parasites moving about in her face.





She shared the revelation on X.





Brandi, 52, got the support of her followers.

One follower wrote "You are still beautiful queen. Your true fans are here for you, you are not alone. I love you."