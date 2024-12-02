TRUMP threatens BRICS countries with 100% tariff if they replace dollar

Monday, December 02, 2024 - US President-elect Donald Trump has escalated tensions with the BRICS bloc by threatening to impose 100% tariffs on imports from member countries if they proceed with creating a new currency to rival the US dollar.
In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform on
Saturday, November 30, Trump declared, “The idea that the BRICS
Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch
is OVER.”
The BRICS group, which initially included Brazil, Russia,
India, China, and South Africa, has recently expanded to incorporate Iran,
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt, and Ethiopia. The
bloc has been vocal about reducing reliance on the US dollar, with some
members, including Russia and China, advocating for a BRICS-backed currency as
an alternative global reserve currency.
Trump emphasized the US’s firm stance on the matter,
stating, “We require a commitment from these Countries that they will
neither create a new BRICS Currency nor back any other Currency to replace the
mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say
goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy.”
This rhetoric comes amidst broader moves by Trump to
implement sweeping tariffs on several trading partners. In recent weeks, he has
also threatened 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional
10% on goods from China, citing issues such as illegal migration and drug
trafficking. These actions have already prompted a diplomatic response, with
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visiting Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to
address the matter.
The BRICS nations have long expressed dissatisfaction with
the dominance of the US dollar in global trade, with Russian President Vladimir
Putin accusing Western powers of "weaponizing" the currency. Speaking
at a BRICS summit in October, Putin argued that US sanctions against Russia
have eroded trust in the dollar.
The possibility of a BRICS currency was formally discussed
during last year’s summit in South Africa, with member nations advocating for a
financial system less dependent on Western control.
Trump’s tariff threats highlight his aggressive trade
policy, which was a cornerstone of his campaign during the recent US election.
His decisive victory has emboldened his commitment to reshaping the global
trade landscape and protecting what he calls the “mighty US dollar.”
As Trump prepares to take office, the global economic
community is watching closely to see whether his threats will materialise and
how BRICS nations and other trading partners will respond.
