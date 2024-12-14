Treasury to disburse Sh32bn to counties by Dec 19 – DP KITHURE KINDIKI says.





Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said the treasury is set to disburse Sh 32 billion it owes to counties from December 19 this year.

On Thursday during the 25th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) at Kindiki’s Karen residence, he praised the Treasury for the disbursement saying it would help ease the cash crunch.

“The Council appreciates the expedited action of the National Treasury of disbursing funds to County Governments,” read the statement signed by DP Kindiki who is the IBEC Chair and Council of Governors (CoG) chair governor Ahmed Abdullahi of Wajir.

During the meeting, Kindiki also urged the Controller of Budget (CoB) and the Council of CoG to work together to resolve persistent delays in the disbursement and utilization of county funds.

He emphasized the need for accountability and efficiency in county resource management.

“We have had an issue of timely disbursement of county resources,” Kindiki acknowledged. “I am informed by the CS for the National Treasury that progress has been made. I am told November is still outstanding, but next week, November will be sorted out so that we try to regularize the delays.”

The second in command noted that delays in accessing development funds are exacerbated by accountability procedures involving the Controller of Budget, leading to further bottlenecks in service delivery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST