Things and not okay for GACHAGUA and his allies – See what they are going through after poking RUTO





Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies are now living in constant fear after going against President William Ruto.

Speaking in Nyeri County yesterday, Gachagua's allies accused Ruto’s government of using unlawful tactics to intimidate them.

Led by Githunguri mp Gathoni Wamuchomba, the legislators said all was not well with them since they were living in fear.

According to the politicians, they can no longer enjoy their daily routine for fear of being abducted.

"We are sleeping in fear. We are driving in fear. We are not even going to churches anymore because we fear that we might be abducted along the way," she stated.

"We have to speak up because things are not okay.

Consequently, Wamuchomba indicated that the team would officially be launching a complaint against government officials and agencies allegedly being used to intimidate and harass them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST