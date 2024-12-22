Senator KAREN NYAMU accused of creating a toxic work environment that has reportedly driven her staff into depression, with one of the staff members contemplating suic!de.





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu is under fire for reportedly subjecting her staff to severe economic hardships, leaving them depressed.

Nyamu, who is entitled to a driver, aide, bodyguard, and two assistants, has created a toxic work environment for the two years that she has been in office.

She allegedly forces her staff to share a portion of their night-out allowances and per diems.

She is also accused of deducting some amounts from their allowances under the guise of 'office operations’

She recently went for official visits to Europe, Uganda, and the Middle East and pocketed allowances meant for her aides, amounting to millions of shillings.

