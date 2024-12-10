See police officers behaving like goons while arresting peaceful Anti-femicide protesters in Nairobi (VIDEO)





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - A video has surfaced showing plainclothes police arresting protesters in Nairobi on Tuesday during a demonstration against the rising cases of femicide in the country.

The protesters demanded action from President William Ruto’s government to protect women from daily killings and ensure the perpetrators face justice.

However, police swiftly disrupted the protest, arresting several civil society members who had organized it.

Here is the video of police officers behaving like goons while arresting the anti-femicide protestors.

Police attempt to round up several activists and protestors during the 'EndFemicideKe' march in Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/I7SsUuvssJ — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) December 10, 2024

