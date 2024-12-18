Second Chance: Former Citizen TV journalist KIMANI MBUGUA lands a new job after coming out of rehab

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Former Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua is set to make a comeback to the media industry after coming out for rehab.
The once-celebrated
journalist has been hired by comedian and media personality Oga Obinna to join
Obinna TV.
Mbugua’s start date is scheduled for January
2025, where he will host the current affairs department and manage digital
streaming activities at Obinna Studios.
In a recent interview where Obinna hosted
Mbugua, he explained that this opportunity is part of his mission to help the
journalist reclaim his spot in the limelight after a prolonged battle with
bipolar disorder and drug addiction.
“I want to see him thrive again, with a new
name and a stable source of income,” Obinna said.
Kimani Mbugua previously enjoyed a thriving
journalism career, working with Nation FM before joining Royal Media Services.
He became a familiar face on Citizen TV, Inooro
TV, and Hot 96.
However, in 2020, he stepped away from the
public eye to focus on his mental health.
Mbugua was recently discharged from a
rehabilitation center, marking a significant step in his recovery journey.
In October, former Nairobi Governor Mike
Sonko celebrated Mbugua’s progress, sharing a video of him joyfully singing
Sauti Sol’s “Feel My Love.” Mbugua expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sonko for
his support during his recovery.
With his return to media, Mbugua’s journey is a testament to resilience and the importance of second chances.
The
