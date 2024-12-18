Second Chance: Former Citizen TV journalist KIMANI MBUGUA lands a new job after coming out of rehab





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Former Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua is set to make a comeback to the media industry after coming out for rehab.

The once-celebrated journalist has been hired by comedian and media personality Oga Obinna to join Obinna TV.

Mbugua’s start date is scheduled for January 2025, where he will host the current affairs department and manage digital streaming activities at Obinna Studios.

In a recent interview where Obinna hosted Mbugua, he explained that this opportunity is part of his mission to help the journalist reclaim his spot in the limelight after a prolonged battle with bipolar disorder and drug addiction.

“I want to see him thrive again, with a new name and a stable source of income,” Obinna said.

Kimani Mbugua previously enjoyed a thriving journalism career, working with Nation FM before joining Royal Media Services.

He became a familiar face on Citizen TV, Inooro TV, and Hot 96.

However, in 2020, he stepped away from the public eye to focus on his mental health.

Mbugua was recently discharged from a rehabilitation center, marking a significant step in his recovery journey.

In October, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko celebrated Mbugua’s progress, sharing a video of him joyfully singing Sauti Sol’s “Feel My Love.” Mbugua expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sonko for his support during his recovery.

With his return to media, Mbugua’s journey is a testament to resilience and the importance of second chances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.