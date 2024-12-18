Nyandarua residents urge RUTO to arrest them, claiming responsibility for rejecting his speech, and demand an end to the intimidation of area leaders.





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Nyandarua County residents have urged President William Ruto to stop playing politics of intimidation, warning him of consequences during the 2027 presidential election.

This is after Ruto allegedly ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to arrest Hon Wagichuki Mwangi James, accused of inciting the people of Engineer to reject the President's Jamhuri Day speech.

In their plea on Tuesday, the residents urged Ruto to arrest them, stating they were the ones who rejected his speech out of frustration with empty promises.

They urged the Head of State to stop intimidating their MCA and, instead, to arrest them

Here is the video of Nyandarua residents urging President Ruto to stop intimidating their leaders and arrest them instead, as they were the ones who rejected his speech.

