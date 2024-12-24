RUTO is behind the covert squad that is abducting young Kenyans – MARTHA KARUA drops a bombshell

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has accused President William Ruto of leading a covert squad behind the abductions of young Kenyans witnessed in the country over the past six months.
Speaking to Citizen TV in an
exclusive Monday interview, Karua sensationally claimed that the Head of State
is running a covert "killer gang" made up of foreigners and select
Kenyans drawn from the military and outside the police force.
Karua did not mince words,
pointing the finger squarely at President Ruto, claiming that only the Head of
State could lead such an operation.
"I believe that William
Ruto is behind the abductions because you cannot mention the state and fail to
mention who is at the helm," Karua stated.
She claimed that the abduction
squad is made up of both Kenyans and foreigners, including people from Uganda
and Burundi, many of whom have military experience.
"The squad operates outside
the police force. Their command is independent, and only Ruto can tell us who
these people are. No wonder they don't introduce themselves when abducting
citizens," Karua said.
Karua also brought up the case of
Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, who she claimed was arrested in Kenya
by Ugandan military operatives working with Kenyan authorities.
"These foreign mercenaries
cross our borders without documentation or extradition protocols. This is
gangster-style abduction facilitated by the government. William Ruto has
violated the law," she asserted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments