RUTO is behind the covert squad that is abducting young Kenyans – MARTHA KARUA drops a bombshell





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has accused President William Ruto of leading a covert squad behind the abductions of young Kenyans witnessed in the country over the past six months.

Speaking to Citizen TV in an exclusive Monday interview, Karua sensationally claimed that the Head of State is running a covert "killer gang" made up of foreigners and select Kenyans drawn from the military and outside the police force.

Karua did not mince words, pointing the finger squarely at President Ruto, claiming that only the Head of State could lead such an operation.

"I believe that William Ruto is behind the abductions because you cannot mention the state and fail to mention who is at the helm," Karua stated.

She claimed that the abduction squad is made up of both Kenyans and foreigners, including people from Uganda and Burundi, many of whom have military experience.

"The squad operates outside the police force. Their command is independent, and only Ruto can tell us who these people are. No wonder they don't introduce themselves when abducting citizens," Karua said.

Karua also brought up the case of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, who she claimed was arrested in Kenya by Ugandan military operatives working with Kenyan authorities.

"These foreign mercenaries cross our borders without documentation or extradition protocols. This is gangster-style abduction facilitated by the government. William Ruto has violated the law," she asserted.

