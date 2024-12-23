23 politicians from Mt Kenya support GACHAGUA’s claims that RUTO is using illicit alcohol to reduce the population of Mt Kenya region





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - 23 politicians from the 'mountain' have supported remarks made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who claimed that President William Ruto is using illicit alcohol to reduce the population of the Mt. Kenya region."

Gachagua, speaking on Sunday in Naivasha, claimed that chiefs in the Mt. Kenya region have been instructed not to fight illicit alcohol and to allow residents to die, with the aim of reducing their numbers ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Though the government has refuted this claim, Mt. Kenya leaders allied to Gachagua have supported his statement, challenging the government to explain how 56 companies, previously banned for manufacturing toxic alcohol, were allowed to operate

The MPs led by Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba also asked the government to provide the names of individuals who vetted the companies before being licensed.

"Provide the names of the 15 companies that have been vetted and licensed to sell this 2nd generation alcohol; where they are located; what their product brands and authorized packaging is as sold to consumers; and where they are distributing their products," the MPs noted in their statement.

In response to the government seeking evidence from Gachagua regarding his claims on the return of illicit brew, the leaders noted that a visit to shopping centres in the region would suffice.

Further, Gachagua allies accused President William Ruto's administration of sabotaging the work that had been done by the former DP in eliminating illicit brew in the vote-rich region.

