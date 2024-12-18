Panic among Equity Bank staff as the management allegedly fabricates accusations against them to justify dismissals - An insider spills the beans.





Wednesday, June 18, 2024 - A storm of fear and uncertainty has gripped employees at Equity Bank as fresh claims emerge about targeted sackings under the guise of poor performance.

A source alleges that the bank has adopted questionable practices to terminate staff instead of declaring redundancies.



The source adds that current employees live under constant anxiety, uncertain when fabricated accusations might be levelled against them to justify dismissals.



"Hi, Nyakundi. Please hide ID. Regarding Equity Bank's unlawful terminations, highlight also that the employer is massively targeting current employees, earmarking them for sacking.

“A company that makes 39B should at least declare redundancy but not sack employees while hiding behind 'poor' performances.

“Let's call out corporations that treat employees like trash. Nyakundi, as we speak, everyone is living in fear at Equity Bank.

“You might not know when or where fake charges will be instigated against you."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.