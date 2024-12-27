Ousted Syrian first lady, ASMA ASSAD, battling Leukemia, has 50% chance of survival







Friday, December 27, 2024 - Asma al-Assad, wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is reportedly battling leukaemia, an aggressive cancer of the bone marrow and blood, and has a 50-50 chance of survival.

The British-born former first lady has been isolated to minimize the risk of infection and is undergoing treatment reported The Telegraph.

According to the report, Asma has previously battled breast cancer in 2019. She had declared herself cancer-free after a year of treatment. But the blood cancer is believed to have reappeared after a period of remission, the report said.

The Assad family fled Syria earlier this month as a rebel offensive rapidly advanced on the capital, Damascus. While Bashar Assad remained in the country, Asma Assad and their children were reportedly the first to leave, relocating to Moscow. There, she is being cared for by her father, Fawaz Akhras, a respected cardiologist based in London's prestigious Harley Street. Sources suggest that Akhras is devastated by his daughter’s illness.

The Telegraph also reports that Asma Assad has grown weary of the restrictions imposed on her in Russia and has expressed a desire to divorce her husband and seek further treatment in London.

The Kremlin, however, has denied these reports, and the Assad family has refrained from making any public comments on the matter.