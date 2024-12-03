Kwani Mumerogwa! Angry RUTO rebukes Kenyans for opposing Government initiatives.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - President William Ruto has castigated Kenyans who always criticize his administration's initiatives.

Speaking in Taita Taveta yesterday, a visibly angered President Ruto blasted persistent critics of his government, suggesting they might be under a spell to oppose every initiative his administration pursues.

"There seems to be Kenyans with a spell of opposing everything.”

“They oppose affordable housing; they oppose the government's plan to vaccinate livestock, they are opposed to the new health scheme, Adani, and they do not want the new university funding model.”

“And now they even oppose offerings in churches. Please, what is this?" Ruto wondered.

Since the inception of his tenure, Ruto has faced objections from Kenyans who do not approve of his government's policies and agendas.

Often, the aggrieved citizenry has gone to the courts for redress against the policies; from the finance bills and laws, affordable housing, and recently, the Adani Group deals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST