Kwani Mumerogwa! Angry RUTO rebukes Kenyans for opposing Government initiatives.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - President William Ruto has castigated Kenyans who always criticize his administration's initiatives.
Speaking in Taita Taveta yesterday, a visibly angered President Ruto blasted persistent critics of his government, suggesting they might be under a spell to oppose every initiative his administration pursues.
"There seems to be Kenyans
with a spell of opposing everything.”
“They oppose affordable housing;
they oppose the government's plan to vaccinate livestock, they are opposed to
the new health scheme, Adani, and they do not want the new university funding
model.”
“And now they even oppose offerings
in churches. Please, what is this?" Ruto wondered.
Since the inception of his
tenure, Ruto has faced objections from Kenyans who do not approve of his
government's policies and agendas.
Often, the aggrieved citizenry
has gone to the courts for redress against the policies; from the finance bills
and laws, affordable housing, and recently, the Adani Group deals.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
