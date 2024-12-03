KALONZO is a worried man as he fears IEBC might use AI Technology to rig the 2027 Presidential election.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has raised concerns about the possible incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the electoral processes in the country.

Speaking yesterday at a multi-sectoral forum on the use of artificial intelligence in elections, Kalonzo, although welcomed the use of technology in elections, sounded alarm over the potential malpractice through AI.

"AI is at once an opportunity and a challenge. Used well, AI can make the electoral processes faster, more secure, and more scientifically verifiable and acceptable by all parties," Kalonzo observed.

"But AI also poses serious challenges. Badly used, AI-generated content and material have been found to close the gap between what is real and what is fake.”

“Together with all the advantages, AI has also opened up the world to fakery and quackery. We are said to be living in the Post-Truth Age.”

“When the ingredients of this age are infused into electoral processes, they can only spell distaste,” Kalomzo warned.

Nonetheless, the Wiper Party leader, who has made public his presidential ambitions ahead of the 2027 polls, noted that there was a need to leverage technology to boost the credibility of elections in the country, after contentious results in Kenya's last three general polls.

