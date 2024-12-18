Embu Senator ALEX MUNDIGI urges residents to shun wrangles and divisive politics after they heckled President RUTO





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Embu County Senator Alexander Munyi Mundigi has called on residents and church leaders to put an end to political wrangles and divisions within the county, urging them to focus on fostering unity and development.

Speaking during a recent event, Senator Mundigi appealed to local churches to return to the drawing board and play a role in uniting the community.

The senator expressed concern over the growing political intrigues in Embu County, which have led to public disagreements between elected leaders and sections of the community.

"I urge all churches in the county to come together for dialogue and reconciliation. This is the time to focus on development and align with the citizens’ priorities, such as improving access to water and roads," said Senator Mundigi. "

"The Kenya Kwanza government has been peaceful in the past two months, and we should maintain unity to realise the fruits of ongoing projects funded by the national government and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF)," he added.

Senator Mundigi emphasised that unity among leaders and residents is crucial for the county to benefit from ongoing national government initiatives.

