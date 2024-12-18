Embu Senator ALEX MUNDIGI urges residents to shun wrangles and divisive politics after they heckled President RUTO

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Embu County Senator Alexander Munyi Mundigi has called on residents and church leaders to put an end to political wrangles and divisions within the county, urging them to focus on fostering unity and development.
Speaking during a recent event,
Senator Mundigi appealed to local churches to return to the drawing board and
play a role in uniting the community.
The senator expressed concern over
the growing political intrigues in Embu County, which have led to public disagreements
between elected leaders and sections of the community.
"I urge all churches in the
county to come together for dialogue and reconciliation. This is the time to
focus on development and align with the citizens’ priorities, such as improving
access to water and roads," said Senator Mundigi. "
"The Kenya Kwanza government has
been peaceful in the past two months, and we should maintain unity to realise
the fruits of ongoing projects funded by the national government and the
Constituency Development Fund (CDF)," he added.
Senator Mundigi emphasised that
unity among leaders and residents is crucial for the county to benefit from
ongoing national government initiatives.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments