How RUTO’s latest Cabinet reshuffle shocked MOSES KURIA - He was angling for one of the lucrative dockets, only for RUTO to leave him in the cold.

Sunday, December 22, 2024 - The latest Cabinet reshuffle by President Ruto reportedly shocked Moses Kuria, a top political figure in the Kenya Kwanza administration, after the President failed to nominate him to the Cabinet.
Kuria, who is among Ruto’s senior economic advisors, was
angling for one of the lucrative dockets.
He temporarily disengaged from a public event he was
presiding over when the circular was made public.
Kuria appeared embarrassed for being an insider with no
prior knowledge over government happenings as he made calls to get further
clarification on the surprise shake-up.
Kuria has started criticizing Ruto’s government after the
recent Cabinet reshuffle.
See his latest tweet.
