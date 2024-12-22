How RUTO’s latest Cabinet reshuffle shocked MOSES KURIA - He was angling for one of the lucrative dockets, only for RUTO to leave him in the cold.





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - The latest Cabinet reshuffle by President Ruto reportedly shocked Moses Kuria, a top political figure in the Kenya Kwanza administration, after the President failed to nominate him to the Cabinet.

Kuria, who is among Ruto’s senior economic advisors, was angling for one of the lucrative dockets.

He temporarily disengaged from a public event he was presiding over when the circular was made public.

Kuria appeared embarrassed for being an insider with no prior knowledge over government happenings as he made calls to get further clarification on the surprise shake-up.

Kuria has started criticizing Ruto’s government after the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

See his latest tweet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.